2027 OT Weston Hicks commits to UCLA Bruins after official visit

Bob Chesney and UCLA have gone cross-country to nab their latest commitment. Avon (Conn.) Old Farms three-star offensive tackle Weston Hicks has chosen the Bruins.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder announced his committment to the West Coast Big Ten program on Sunday, choosing UCLA over a slew of other offers from the likes of South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and TCU.

“I want to express my gratitude to all of the people that have poured into me during this recruiting process. With that said I am excited to say that I am committed to play at UCLA,” Hicks wrote on X Sunday.

Hicks is the No. 732 overall prospect and No. 52 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in Connecticut.

The Bruins got Hicks out to Westwood for his official visit this weekend and he’s headed home as a member of their recruiting class. UCLA has been scorching hot on the trail the last couple months and are showing no signs of slowing down this summer.

Hicks joins a class that now has 20 total commits and ranks No. 12 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s the third OL recruit to commit, flanking Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper and Auburn (Calif.) Placer three-star IOL Gage Esty.

More on UCLA Recruiting

The Chesney era is off to a flying start on the recruiting trail in Westwood. Not many programs have had a better showing than the Bruins, who are eyeing a return to the top of the college football mountain under their new leadership.

“We’re not selling anything, we’re presenting things. We’re presenting what we have here at UCLA,” Chesney told Rich Eisen in an interview earlier this month. “It’s the No. 1 public school in the country … you’re really surrounded by greatness. I think that’s important for our guys to understand. It’s our time now as football to make sure we put this program back on the map.

“You have a chance to breathe some rare air based on the people that you’re surrounded with at UCLA.”

The presentation has landed UCLA some humongous commitments thus far. Of the 20 commits in the class, nine are four-stars. When looking at the top of the haul, the defensive back room is loading up heavily.

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star cornerback Juju Johnson is the top-ranked commit, checking in as the No. 69 overall prospect and No. 9 corner in the cycle. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley four-star CB Jerry Outhouse isn’t far behind after flipping from Georgia on May 1.

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star safety Pole Moala and Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry are in the mix, too. They are the No. 18 and 20 safety prospects in the nation. Terry flipped from Notre Dame last month.

An up-to-date look at the UCLA class can be seen here.