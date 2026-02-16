2027 QB DJ Hunter decommits from Kentucky

Buford (Ga.) three-star quarterback DJ Hunter has decommitted from Kentucky.

He was pledged to the Wildcats for over 10 months, but is now back on the board between his junior and senior seasons. Hunter originally committed to Mark Stoops and the former staff at UK.

“After consideration, my family and I felt it was in my best interest to go ahead and decommit and fully opening my recruitment back up,” Hunter told Rivals. “It’s been in the back of my mind ever since the head coaching change went down. After this weekend just felt like the right time to do it.”

There are some new schools in the mix.

“I would say some schools that stand out to me are USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State and Duke. USF is one school I will visit in the spring. Duke is one I am thinking about too. I have talked with Maryland and West Virginia about official visits as well.”

Auburn, Kennesaw State, UAB, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech are some other schools showing interest. They all stopped by Buford to see Hunter in January.

Hunter is the No. 585 overall prospect and No. 37 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 67 recruit in Georgia.