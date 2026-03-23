2027 QB Emmett Queen commits to Wake Forest

Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood three-star quarterback Emmett Queen has committed to Wake Forest, he announced on Monday evening.

He chose the Demon Deacons after landing an offer while visiting for spring practice over the weekend. His other offers included Kentucky and Arizona State.

“What really made Wake stand out for me was how genuine the coaches were from the start, coach (Jake) Dickert, coach (Rob) Ezell, coach (Dan) Enos, and the whole staff felt real in every conversation. I connected with them personally, felt their belief in me, and knew this was the place where I could grow and help push Wake toward that elite level,” Queen told Rivals’ Greg Smith about his decision.

“They have a clear vision for building the program to the top, with high character guys who want to compete for championships. They were 9-4 last season and just being around the program you can feel the energy and upward momentum. Excited to be part of it.”

Queen is the No. 898 overall prospect and No. 61 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 16 player in Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder just led his high school to an 11-win season in 2025. Queen threw for over 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns to just two interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for four scores as Beechwood ended the year as the No. 29 team in Kentucky, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Earlier this month, Queen competed in the Indianapolis Elite 11 regional. While he didn’t land an invite to the Finals this summer, he did turn some heads.

“Emmett Queen flashed in every drill and had a nice camp,” Rivals’ Steve Wltfong wrote after getting an in-person look at the gunslinger.

Queen’s decision gives Jake Dickert and the Deacs their third commitment in the 2027 cycle. He flanks a pair of local pledges in Winston Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle Charlie Reece and Charlotte Providence Day three-star wide receiver Steele Fletcher. They are the No. 33 and 34 players in North Carolina this cycle, respectively.

Last month, Dickert and the Deacs officially signed the nation’s No. 41 class, according to the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That was good for No. 10 in the ACC. Aiming to reach another level this cycle, Wake has now added a QB to the fold.