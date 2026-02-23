2027 QB Gunner Rivers, son of NC State legend Philip Rivers, commits to Wolf Pack

Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers is following in his father’s legendary footsteps.

The son of former NFL star and future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers has committed to NC State, choosing to join the Wolf Pack 26 years after his father did back in 2000. Gunner chose NC State over reported offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Boston College and more.

One of the top quarterbacks nationally in the 2027 class, Rivers has long been thought of as a lean to the school where his father won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2003 and Rivers broke almost every NC State and ACC passing record.

Gunner himself has had a record-breaking high school career and is coming off a junior season where he completed 208 of 290 passes (72%) for 2,813 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In the process, he led St. Michael Catholic to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the state title game vs. powerhouse Jackson.

Standing in at 6’3 and 200 pounds, he ranks as the nation’s No. 117 overall prospect and No. 12 quarterback, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the No. 4 player from the state of Alabama this cycle.

This breaking news story will be updated.

