2027 QB James Perrone decommits from USF

Miami St. Thomas Aquinas three-star quarterback James Perrone announced on Wednesday evening that he has decommitted from USF.

Pledged to the Bulls since Sept. 8, Perrone initially stuck with the AAC program as it transitioned to a new staff, now led by Brian Hartline. With official visit season approaching, he’s now re-opened his process before his senior season.

“I would like to thank the South Florida coaching staff for recruiting me through the coaching change and for all the support through this process. However, I am no longer committed to USF and my recruitment is 100-percent open,” Perrone wrote announcing his decision on X.

Perrone is the No. 642 overall prospect and No. 43 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 69 player in the Sunshine State.

As a junior for Miami Southridge, Perrone completed 193 of 295 passes for 3,231 yards, 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The signal-caller also added 636 yards on 58 rushing attempts and added nine more scores. He’ll now play for a Florida juggernaut in STA this fall.

USF won out for the local passer back in the fall. He considered reclassifying to the 2026 cycle but opted to stay in his original class. He’s now on the hunt for a new college home.

“I’m committed to USF and I love what is happening with that program,” Perrone told Rivals’ Chad Simmons back in February. “It is on the upswing with a great inflow of talent from the portal, a great head coach in Brian Hartline and the new stadium coming. I’m a Florida native, so I obviously love that it’s in Florida. There’s no reason they can’t do what Indiana did.”

Perrone’s offer sheet also includes Virginia Tech, West Virginia, UCF, Pitt, Wake Forest and others. The Hokies and Deacons each had him on campus for a visit this spring.

USF now has a pair of commits in its 2027 class: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star wide receiver Austin Busso and Jacksonville Mandarin three-star defensive lineman Kindrid Outland. Busso is the No. 134 receiver and No. 29 player in New Jersey this cycle.

“I chose USF because I felt like it was the best fit for me,” Busso told Rivals. “The moment I first visited, I knew it was home. I love the way Coach Hartline cares about his players and how he’s going to put everyone in the best position possible. He’s been honest with me since day one.”