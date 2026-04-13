2027 QB Justin Dixon decommits from Syracuse

Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep three-star quarterback Justin Dixon has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced early Monday morning.

Pledged to the Orange since Nov. 30, 2024, Dixon has opted to re-open his process ahead of his senior season.

“After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to officially decommit from Syracuse. I want to sincerely thank coach Fran Brown and the entire Syracuse coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Dixon wrote, announcing his decision on X.

“The relationships I built during this process truly meant a lot to me, and I have nothing but respect for the direction of the program. This decision was not easy, but I believe it is the best step for me and my future as I continue to grow both on and off the field.”

Dixon is the No. 976 overall prospect and No. 62 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 21 player in Maryland.

The ACC program added a commitment from Voorhees (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Prep three-star QB Charlie Foulke over the weekend. Just a couple days later, Dixon is now looking elsewhere. His decision leaves head coach Fran Brown and the Orange with eight commits in their 2027 class.

Looking at Syracuse’s 2027 class

Coming off signing the No. 33 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings last cycle, Syracuse would love to eclipse that this winter. The Orange currently check in at No. 38 nationally, as of April 13.

The Orange have worked to build a pipeline with top Florida targets. Last cycle, it landed elite four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell out of Miami. There’s already a pair of Sunshine State recruits in the 2027 class: Melbourne Cocoa three-star athlete Tank White and Jacksonville First Coast three-star offensive tackle Marcus Small.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) three-star running back Sa’Nir Brooks headlines the haul, checking in as the No. 466 recruit and No. 36 RB in the 2027 cycle. The up-to-date class can be seen here.