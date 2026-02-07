2027 QB Ty Knutson commits to Texas

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley quarterback Ty Knutson has committed to Texas, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Longhorns over offers from the likes of Houston, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

Knutson is currently unranked in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

After returning to The Forty Acres on a junior day visit last month, Knutson landed an offer from Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. His interest spiked quickly and he’s now locking in with the in-state SEC program.

“Texas is amazing,” Knutson told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They treated me and my family very well, and I’m super excited to build our relationships. My favorite thing about them is how hands-on they are! Sark really cares about his players and developing them the right way.”

Knutson led Smithson Valley to a state title in 2025. The Rangers went 15-1 and finished as the No. 18 team in the Lone Star State, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. He threw for over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns while also rushing for five scores.

“It means so much! It really is a dream come true,” Knutson told Spiegelman about landing the offer. “I love the way Texas handled everything during the whole process. I have built great relationships with the coaches and I really loved everything they had to offer.”

Longhorns add QB to 2027 class

Knutson becomes commitment No. 6 for Texas in the 2027 cycle. The Longhorns have a top-10 haul early on in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

New Orleans Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal continues to lead the way. The No. 7 overall prospect and top-ranked WR in the cycle made a surprise pledge to Texas on Nov. 29 and remains locked in heading into the spring.

“Our connection is stronger than ever and it’s only getting stronger,” Royal recently told Spiegelman. “It went very well, as expected. They are showing me and my family more hospitality every time we come and they’ve shown me how they are gonna use me in their system … With the atmosphere there and the people in the building and the development there, I can see myself achieving.”

Late last month, Texas added Arlington Mansfield Summit four-star EDGE Cameron Hall to the fold. A top-250 recruit and top-40 player in-state, Hall is currently the only other blue-chipper in the class to date.

Houston Kingwood three-star linebacker Cade Haug, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep three-star tight end JT Geraci, Manvel (Texas) three-star safety Greedy James and now Knutson round out the pledge list.