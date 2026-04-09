2027 quarterback RJ Day adds USF offer from new coach Brian Hartline

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales 2027 quarterback RJ Day added an offer from USF’s new head coach Brian Hartline this week.

It’s an opportunity the prolific Midwest passer is excited about.

“I mean the comfortability is what stands out the most,” Day said. “Coach Hartline is someone I’ve known for a long time and a person who I have built a long-term relationship with.

“I believe that he is going to do great things in Tampa, because that’s the kind of competitor that he is.”

USF joins an offer list that also includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Purdue, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Toledo, Marshall, Akron, Eastern Michigan and Kent State.

“It means a lot,” Day said of USF jumping into the mix. “I was down there about two weeks ago and it was really nice.”

Day does not have any college visits planned moving forward.

“My family and I are going to narrow it down here soon,” Day said. “We are going to get the OVs set up in the next month.”

As a junior Day totaled 3,009 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.