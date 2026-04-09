2027 quarterback RJ Day adds USF offer from new coach Brian Hartline
Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales 2027 quarterback RJ Day added an offer from USF’s new head coach Brian Hartline this week.
It’s an opportunity the prolific Midwest passer is excited about.
“I mean the comfortability is what stands out the most,” Day said. “Coach Hartline is someone I’ve known for a long time and a person who I have built a long-term relationship with.
“I believe that he is going to do great things in Tampa, because that’s the kind of competitor that he is.”
USF joins an offer list that also includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Purdue, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Toledo, Marshall, Akron, Eastern Michigan and Kent State.
- 1New
One team trending for Collin Chandler after entering portal
- 2
Louisville, Indiana, Kansas & more hosting key transfer visits
- 3
Kentucky guard Collin Chandler enters transfer portal
- 4
UNC, Mike Malone add Chuck Martin as top assistant
- 5
ASU big Massamba Diop enters portal with DNC tag
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“It means a lot,” Day said of USF jumping into the mix. “I was down there about two weeks ago and it was really nice.”
Day does not have any college visits planned moving forward.
“My family and I are going to narrow it down here soon,” Day said. “We are going to get the OVs set up in the next month.”
As a junior Day totaled 3,009 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.