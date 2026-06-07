2027 RB Brennen Lacey commits to LSU Tigers

Frisco (Texas) three-star running back Brennen Lacey tells Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that he has committed to LSU.

His decision comes after logging his official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend. TCU and Notre Dame were other schools in the mix for his pledge.

“They see something in me,” Lacey told Spiegelman. “And coach Kevin (Smith) wants to extract that talent out and dominate He’s big on developing And I believe that he can develop me.”

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Lacey is the No. 908 overall prospect and No. 78 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 117 recruit in the Lone Star State.

Lacey is the second commitment of the day for head coach Lane Kiffin and Co., joining Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star EDGE K.J. Green, the nation’s No. 48 prospect. Green also took his OV this weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder does a little bit of everything for Frisco High. As a junior for the Raccoons last fall, he rushed for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught a pair of touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

LSU recruiting trying to heat up

It’s official visit season, which also means commitments are flowing. The summer has become the prime time for blue-chippers to make their decisions. Green and Lacey are the latest to choose LSU.

There’s now six commits in the Tigers’ class, five of whom are blue-chippers.

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson chose the Tigers over Nebraska in a surprise commitment on May 3. He continues to consider the Huskers, too, but the nation’s No, 16 prospect and No. 1 TE remains in the boat for Kiffin and Co., as of June 7.

Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has been committed since Sept. 15 last fall. The Elite 11 Finals participant continues to bolster his stock ahead of his senior season and is now the No. 8 QB in the nation.

“It’s been great just continuing to build the relationship and continuing to understand the plan they have for me when I get there and help develop me to where I want to go,” Houston told Rivals’ Adam Gorney earlier this month.

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens round out the class to date alongside Lacey. Calais is the No. 5 ATH in the cycle, while Stevens is the No. 40 WR.