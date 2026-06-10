2027 RB Sa'Nir Brooks decommits from Syracuse

St. Frances Academy (Md.) three-star running back Sa’Nir Brooks announced his decommitment from Syracuse on Tuesday evening.

The Pennsylvania native was pledged to the Orange since Jan. 24.

Brooks is the No. 457 overall prospect and No. 35 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 recruit in Maryland.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

The 5-foot-11 burner originally chose Syracuse over offers from Michigan State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Pitt, Wisconsin and Maryland. He was the highest-ranked prospect in Fran Brown’s class.

Brooks is the second St. Frances Academy prospect to leave the Syracuse class this month. On June 6, three-star tight end Michael Nnabuife flipped his commitment to Alabama.

The ACC program is back down to 18 total commits. The class now ranks 39th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

More on Syracuse’s 2027 class

While the Orange have lost a couple of commitments this month, it has also added six prospects to the mix in June. Duncan (S.C.) Brynes three-star wide receiver Chanin Harris pledged on June 4 and is now the highest-ranked commit in the class, checking in as the No. 510 recruit overall.

“They offered me at the end of April, and ever since then, they’ve been trying their hardest to build a relationship with me,” Harris told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “I’ve built that relationship with Coach Fran and Coach Gaddis.”

Harris is one of three receivers in the class, alongside Melbourne (Fla.) Cocoa three-star Tank White and Henrietta (N.Y.) Rush three-star Noah Collins-Howard. White has been committed since June of 2024.

Collins-Howard is one of three in-state commits for Brown and Co. Baldwin (N.Y.) St. Anthony’s three-star running back Xavier Bala is the No. 37 RB in the nation, while Liverpool (N.Y.) three-star EDGE Braylon Otis is the No. 97 EDGE. All three are top-10 recruits in New York.

Other top commits in the class include: Wayne (N.J.) Passaic County Tech three-star linebacker Ian McDuffie, Hillside (N.J.) three-star safety Travis Miles, Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast three-star offensive tackle Marcus Small, Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep three-star cornerback Masiia Acrey and Matawan (N.J.) Old Bridge three-star interior offensive lineman Connor Long.

The updated Syracuse class can be seen here. It also now ranks ninth in the ACC, as of June 9.