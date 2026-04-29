2027 RB Stanley Smart commits to Virginia Tech

Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military three-star running back Stanley Smart has committed to Virginia Tech, he announced on Wednesday.

He chose the Hokies over Kansas State and USF while also holding a slew of other offers.

Smart is the No. 852 overall prospect and No. 69 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 95 player in Georgia.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The speedy back is headed to Blacksburg, joining a recruiting class that now features eight commits and ranks just outside the top 30 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He was on campus for spring practice at the end of March and spent time around James Franklin and the VT staff.

“Virginia Tech is a great place to be for their head coach, Coach Franklin being one of the greatest college football coaches to have ever coach,” Smart previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The running back coach Norval McKenzie being a great coach, and putting many backs in the league, and they’re going into a rebuild phase. And, they’re in the best conference I believe to have a successful rebuild.”

“Being in Blacksburg makes it a place where it feels like it’s together. There’s a brotherhood, there’s a relationship and it’s truly a great place to be on top of the fact that they’re playing great football and you’re a great being coached by amazing coaches.”

As a junior for Benedictine, Smart rushed for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also caught a pair of touchdowns as the Cadets won 10 games in 2025.

More on Virginia Tech recruiting

Smart is the second running back commit for Franklin and Co. this cycle, flanking Hermitage (Pa.) Hickory three-star Kelvin Morrison, who’s pledged just six days ago. Morrison is the No. 41 RB and No. 14 player in Pennsylvania this cycle.

The defensive line is already represented heavily in the VT class. Baltimore McDonogh four-star DL Joseph Buchanan headlines the haul, checking in as the No. 224 recruit and No. 23 DL.

“Great people and great hospitality,” Buchanan told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “It just felt right. It was a family environment. The people and hospitality were great. There was a lot that stood out, but how it felt like family was a big part of my commitment.”

Other top commits in the class include: Greensboro (N.C.) three-star EDGE Andrew Rogers, Durham (N.C.) Jordan three-star DL Xavier Perkins, Baltimore St. Frances Academy three-star EDGE Alexander Taylor and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding three-star DL Brock Frisby.