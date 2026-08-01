2027 Recruiting Intel: Duke, Kansas and Michigan State Among Programs Gaining Momentum

The 2027 recruiting picture is starting to come into focus, with several Rivals150 recruitments gaining momentum coming out of the July live period. Where do things stand with Deng Ngor, Chase Lumpkin, Yann Kamagate, Jayon Connor, Aaron Britt and Triston Hawthorne? Here’s the latest intel on the programs making the biggest moves, the visits to watch and the recruitments that could be heating up.