2027 safety Logan Steele commits to Wake Forest

Coal Township (Pa.) Shamokin Area three-star safety Logan Steele has committed to Wake Forest, he announced on Wednesday evening.

He chose the Demon Deacons over other offers from USF, Ole Miss, UConn and others.

Steele is the No. 667 overall prospect and No. 74 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 18 player in Pennsylvania.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder announced his decision on X:

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout my recruiting process. From coaches and teammates to family and friends, your guidance, encouragement, and belief in me have meant more than I can put into words. After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I’m excited to share that I will be committing to Wake Forest University. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to continue my journey both academically and athletically. Thank you again to everyone who has been a part of this process—I wouldn’t be here without you.”

I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout my recruiting process. From coaches and teammates to family and friends, your guidance, encouragement, and belief in me have meant more than I can put into words. After a lot of thought and… pic.twitter.com/CL94JYQlmS — Logan Steele (@SteeleLogan4) April 8, 2026

A do-it-all athlete at the high school level, Steele plays on both sides of the ball for Shamokin Area. As a junior last fall, he threw for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed for over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns, had 58 total tackles and nine interceptions, per MaxPreps.

More on Wake Forest Recruiting

Steele becomes the sixth and highest-ranked member of Wake’s 2027 class. The haul for head coach Jake Dickert and Co. currently ranks No. 48 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Winston Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle Charlie Reece, Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood three-star quarterback Emmett Queen and Charlotte Providence Day three-star wide receiver Steele Fletcher are some of the other top commits in the class to date.

Queen, the No. 61 QB in the cycle, pledged to the Deacs late last month on March 23. He broke down his decision with Rivals’ Greg Smith:

“What really made Wake stand out for me was how genuine the coaches were from the start, coach (Jake) Dickert, coach (Rob) Ezell, coach (Dan) Enos, and the whole staff felt real in every conversation. I connected with them personally, felt their belief in me, and knew this was the place where I could grow and help push Wake toward that elite level,” Queen said.

The full Wake class can be seen here.