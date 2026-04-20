2027 TE Ben Hynek commits to Kansas State

Stanley (N.D.) three-star tight end Ben Hynek announced on Monday afternoon that he has committed to Kansas State.

He chose the Wildcats over the likes of Iowa State, Mizzou, Minnesota, Wisconsin and others.

Hynek is the No. 403 overall prospect and No. 25 TE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in North Dakota.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder was back in Manhattan over the weekend and he’s locking in with the Big 12 program. He becomes the highest-ranked commit in K-State’s 2027 class, which now features six pledges.

New head coach Collin Klein is building his first recruiting class at his former school and Hynek is the third commitment of the month. Kansas State position coach Brian Lepak first offered the tight end last March.

More on Kansas State recruiting

On Sunday, K-State dipped back into the Sunshine State and landed Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic three-star linebacker Giacomo SanFilippo, the No. 103 LB in the cycle. He’s the second recruit from Florida to choose the Wildcats, joining Palmetto three-star cornerback Nazir Pitchford.

“They fit my style of play on defense,” Pitchford told K-StateOnline about his decision. “They are a top 25 program. They really like my athleticism, recruited me hard and showed me a lot of love over these few weeks. Kansas State sees me as a lockdown cornerback.”

SanFilippo was the second linebacker commit this month, flanking Edmond (Okla.) Memorial three-star LB Colton McComb, a top-700 recruit who pledged on April 4. McComb is also the No. 14 player in Oklahoma.

Lilburn (Ga.) Brookwood three-star safety Julian Elzey and Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian three-star interior offensive lineman Canaan Smith round out the haul thus far. The class currently sits at No. 41 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.