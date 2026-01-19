2027 TE Tank Proctor commits to Auburn

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage tight end Tank Proctor has committed to Auburn, he announced on Monday.

After visiting The Plains for junior day, Proctor is locking in with new head coach Alex Golesh and the Tigers. He is Auburn’s first commitment in the 2027 cycle.

Ahead of the visit last weekend, Proctor talked about AU and the new staff with Rivals’ Adam Gorney:

“I got re-offered recently and it was a great talk with coach (Jack Taylor),” Proctor said. “He reached out and told me he wants me to come out for junior day on the 17th so I’m looking forward to that.

“Definitely great for them to reach out to me. It differentiates them from a lot of other schools. I have a lot of offers from a lot of schools but I don’t have frequent communication with them so that really shows me who I really like and who wants me other than who offers me just to offer me.”

The likes of Mizzou, Miami, Florida and Florida State have all also been pushing for the rising tight end. He played for Miami Southridge as a junior, but will suit up for Sunshine State powerhouse American Heritage as a senior next season. He caught 11 touchdowns in 2025.

Auburn kicks the tires on 2027 class

After firing Hugh Freeze and eventually hiring Golesh, Auburn was dealt its fair share of ups and downs as the 2026 cycle hit the December signing period. Looking at its 2026 class, there’s still some blue-chip talent headed to The Plains.

There’s 20 commits in the mix, forming the No. 37 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Five blue-chippers headline, including Wadley (Ala.) four-star EDGE Jaquez Wilkes, Cartersville (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese and Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle.

Proctor now begins the 2027 pledge list for the Tigers. It’s easy to assume that Golesh and the slew of USF transplants will continue to prioritize recruiting Floridians.

Auburn’s 2026 class features five signees from the Sunshine State: Palm Beach Gardens Cardinal Newman three-star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali, Altamonte Springs First Academy three-star WR Brian Williams, Tallahassee Lawton Chiles three-star interior offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster, Seffner Armwood three-star quarterback Rhys Brush and Milton Pace three-star offensive tackle Mason Mathis.

The 2026 class ranked 14th in the SEC. The full pledge list can be seen here.