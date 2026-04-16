2027 TE Tommy Douglas commits to Florida

Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star tight end Tommy Douglas has committed to Florida, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday afternoon.

He chose the Gators over offers from Penn State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, USC and plenty others.

Douglas is the No. 453 overall prospect and No. 28 TE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 10 player in New Jersey.

The 6-foot-4.5, 235-pounder was in Gainesville at the end of March and spent multiple days around new head coach Jon Sumrall and the UF staff. He’s kept a lowkey recruitment to this point, but Douglas isn’t wasting any more time. He’s locked in with the Gators.

Tommy is the son of Joe Douglas, the current senior personnel director for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a junior for Hun School, a top Northeast high school football program, Douglas hauled in 33 receptions and turned them into 640 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Douglas becomes commit No. 7 for Florida this cycle. The Gators have a top-10 class early on, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Florida nabs another April commitment

This month has been superbly fruitful for Sumrall and Co. Douglas is the fourth April pledge for the SEC program.

It doesn’t get much bigger than Coatesville (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect. He chose the Gators over Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State on April 8.

“The relationship I have with Coach (Phil) Trautwein goes back to eighth grade,” Hiller told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Coach Sumrall is a really good guy. I had a couple good meetings with him and he can help me accomplish my dreams as well.”

One day after Hiller, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson jumped in the boat. The rising passer is now the No. 122 recruit and No. 10 QB in the nation.

Two days after Davidson, UF flipped Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain from South Carolina. Fountain is the No. 25 recruit and No. 4 corner in the updated Rivals300.

Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger round things out, now alongside Douglas.

The class, which can be seen in full here, now ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 4 in the SEC.