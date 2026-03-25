2027 Top-10 overall recruit Beckham Black completes official visit to Georgetown

Beckham Black, the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 class, completed an official visit to Georgetown this week, a source told Rivals. The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Southeastern Prep (FL) was on campus in D.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the source said.

Black is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

Along with the Hoyas, he holds high-level offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, North Carolina, Villanova, Texas Tech, Missouri, USC, Auburn, and others.

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Black discussed his game.

”I’d say I’m probably a true pass-first point guard,” Black told Rivals. “I enjoy getting my teammates involved, and I just love to win. I’d probably say, over the last few months, my aggressiveness has developed the most. I’m just taking a different approach to each game. Instead of just trying to pass and get my teammates involved, I’m also trying to be aggressive for myself.

“I like to watch a lot of Cade (Cunningham) and Andrew Nembhard. I feel like both of those guys get their teammates involved and do a little bit of everything. rebounds, score, assists, and defend. So, I just try to watch a lot of those guys and learn from them.”

What he’s looking for in a school

In that same previous interview, Beckham Black also discussed what he is looking for in a future college.

“I want to play for a coaching staff that I know will prepare me for the NBA. Not only to make the league, but to be ready to play when I get there. And a team that really cares about winning, because I don’t want to go to a school that’s just ok with losing. I want both. Like, if we’re winning, everyone is getting what they need to get.”

A standout at Hoophall

Beckham Black was a standout at the annual Hoophall Classic. Here is what Jamie Shaw had to say about his performance:

“There is a comfort that Beckham Black brings when he is running the show. You trust him to not only make the reads, but be able to consistently put his teammates into advantages. He has an elevated feel for the game, head up as he probes the defense and able to consistently deliver the read. He will need to continue working on his spots shooting the basketball, streamline his game as a scoring threat, but he manages a game as well as any player in high school. In the 9:00 AM Monday morning game, Black finished with a game-high 19 points and 10 assists.”

