2027 Top-30 overall recruit Jarvis Hayes Jr. set to visit Vanderbilt

Jarvis Hayes Jr., a four-star prospect in the 2027 class, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Woodward Academy (GA) will make the trip to Nashville next Tuesday, June 30, to see the Commodores.

Hayes received an offer from Vanderbilt last July. He also holds offers from Georgia, Wake Forest, Oregon, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and others.

Hayes is ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and is the No. 4 shooting guard nationally. He is the son of Georgia men’s basketball assistant coach Jarvis Hayes, who was named SEC Player of the Year for the Bulldogs in 2003 before being selected 10th overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Playing for Atlanta Xpress on the Under Armour Circuit, Hayes is currently averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Hayes discussed his game.

”I would describe my game as a facilitator, get my teammates involved, and be an overall playmaker,” he said. “I’m definitely getting more aggressive. I was a playing passive, and now I’m just more aggressive. I watch a lot of Ace Bailey, how he’s tall, physical, and plays with aggression.”









