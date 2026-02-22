2027 Top-50 overall recruit Oneal Delancy to unofficially visit Florida

Oneal Delancy, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, will take an unofficial visit to Florida later this month, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-3 junior out of Montverde Academy (FL) will take a trip to Gainesville on Saturday, February 28th to watch the Gators take on Arkansas.

This will be a return visit for Delancy, who visited Florida in October.

Delancy, native of Saint Petersburg, Florida, is the No. 43 overall player in the 2027 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 9 shooting guard nationally and the No. 6 player in Florida.

In a previous interview with Rivals, he discussed the Gators.

“They give their guards freedom to create, and also to go get a bucket. They preach playing fast, their guards push the pace, and they shoot the ball really well. Their guards move without the ball, they cut, they drive to finish, and they let their guards be very dynamic. And it’s a two-guard front, it’s not just one person playing the point. They talk about Walter Clayton with me.”

Had a blast down in the Swamp 🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/heXY7yKIGd — Oneal Delancy (@0neal_Delancy) October 7, 2025

Along with Florida, Delancy holds offers from West Virginia, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Miami, Georgetown, Houston, Ohio State, UCF, LSU, Mississippi State, and others.

Of those, he’s unofficially visited Florida A&M, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Houston, and USF. He’s scheduled to see Maryland on March 1st.