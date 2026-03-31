2027 WR Braylon Lane commits to Houston

Willie Fritz and Houston have landed a commitment from C.E. King three-star wide receiver Braylon Lane, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Lane chose the local Cougars over the likes of Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and Mississippi State.

“What really excites me about Houston Cougars football is the opportunity to stay home and represent my city while playing at a high level,” Lane told Spiegelman about his decision.

“Being from Houston, it means a lot to have my family and community able to support me every step of the way. The energy around the program and the way they’re building something special is something I want to be a part of.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is the No. 870 overall prospect and No. 114 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 108 player in Texas.

According to MaxPreps, Lane has eight touchdown receptions and 542 receiving yards to his name across the last two seasons while playing for one of the top high school football programs in the Lone Star State. In 2025, C.E. King won 13 games and finished as the No. 11 team in Texas, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Houston first offered last summer during a camp. Fritz and Co. have been after the pass-catcher ever since and he’s set to return for an official visit at the end of May. Lane becomes commitment No. 4 for the Big 12 program.

All four commits in the class hail from Texas. Lane flanks Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill three-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook, Katy Jordan three-star athlete Mo Poko and Jersey Village three-star EDGE Cael Thigpen.

Cook is the headliner, checking in as the No. 701 recruit and No. 74 DL in the cycle. Last month, Houston officially signed the No. 36 class in the 2026 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Cougars sit at No. 39 early on in the 2027 cycle.