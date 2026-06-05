2027 WR Dallas Crescenzo decommits from Purdue

Bastrop (Texas) three-star wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo has decommitted from Purdue, he announced on Friday afternoon.

He had been pledged to the Boilermakers since Oct. 16. Crescenzo revealed his decision on X:

“First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Coach Marshall and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Boilermaker. After discussing things with my family and praying on my future, I have decided to decommit from Purdue,” he wrote.

Crescenzo is the No. 147 wide receiver and No. 134 player in Texas in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,051 prospect overall.

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The Lone Star State pass-catcher was the longest-tenured commit in Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class. His decision leaves the Boilers with just five total commits, as of June 5.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star running back Amos Bradford, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean three-star linebacker Ethan Reyna, Elmhurst (Ill.) York three-star EDGE Owen Roberts, Wilmette (Ill.) New Trier three-star quarterback Jackie Ryder and Huntington Beach (Calif.) three-star cornerback Gianni Porfilio remain committed to Purdue.

The class now ranks 73rd nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s last in the Big Ten.

Crescenzo cited the track record of head coach Barry Odom and his staff as reasons why he picked the Boilermakers back in the fall. He had visited West Lafayette earlier in the season.

“I know Purdue is going to be competing for a Big 10 championship in the next few years and I wanted to be a part of the group that made that happen,” Crescenzo explained to Spiegelman upon committing. “It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon, but I want to be one of the guys that started that movement. I believe in the entire staff because they have done it before at several schools. Like the saying goes … Rome wasn’t built overnight, but the foundation is there.”

Big 12 program pushing for Crescenzo

Oklahoma State has been a program involved with Crescenzo this spring. The Cowboys got him to Stillwater for a pair of visits in March and May. They are now the program trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“They definitely made it clear that I was their No. 1 target,” Crescenzo told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “It meant a lot having the OC there advocating for me as well. They laid out a detailed plan of how they see me developing and being a part of their offense and in the return game. I really feel like they see my true value and ability to help them be great.”

In six games as a junior for Bastrop, Crescenzo had 29 catches and turned them into 660 yards and seven touchdowns, per MaxPreps.