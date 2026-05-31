2027 WR Davion Crumitie commits to Vanderbilt

Tallahassee (Fla.) James Rickards three-star wide receiver Davion Crumitie announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Saturday evening.

He chose the Commodores after decommitting from Syracuse back in February. Auburn, Kansas State, Kentucky, Florida and Wisconsin are among the other programs on his offer sheet.

Crumitie is the No. 529 overall prospect and No. 73 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 43 player in Florida.

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The 5-foot-11 playmaker backed off his early pledge to Fran Brown and the Orange and Vandy was instantly a top contender. He said as much when speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this year.

The ‘Dores have now added his pledge to a class that ranks inside the top 40 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Crumitie is commit No. 8 for head coach Clark Lea and Co.

“What I’m looking for in a school is a good relationship with the coaching staff first,” Crumitie previously told Rivals. “Then it is a great education and the fastest way to get on the field.”

As a junior last fall, Crumitie had 13 receiving touchdowns while hauling in 63 catches for 980 yards. He also plays defense at the high school level and added 29 tackles and an interception for James Rickards.

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With Crumitie in the fold, Vandy now has a pair of wide receiver commits this cycle. Back in December, it won out for Crandall (Texas) three-star Jeremiah Douglas, who’s now the No. 81 WR in the nation.

The headliner of the class is right down the road. Nashville FRA four-star linebacker Omarii Sanders has been in the mix since November and he remains locked in despite other SEC programs pursuing a flip. He now ranks No. 52 overall and is also the No. 3 LB in the cycle.

“I’m still committed to Vandy and love the staff,” Sanders told Rivals’ Greg Biggins earlier this year. “Coach Lea is phenomenal coach and I love the scheme fit for me. I play the star position, which is king of a hybrid between safety and linebacker and I’m excited to go through the process.”

This story will be updated.













