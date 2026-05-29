2027 WR Julian Cromartie commits to Clemson

The Woodlands (Texas) College Park three-star wide receiver Julian Cromartie has committed to Clemson, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

He chose the Tigers while in Death Valley for his official visit this weekend. The likes of Kentucky, Kansas and Texas were also in the mix for the rising pass-catcher.

“The family vibes,” Cromartie told Spiegelman when asked why he chose Clemson.

Cromartie is the No. 993 overall prospect and No. 139 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 121 player in the Lone Star State.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Cromartie is the latest to choose Dabo Swinney and Co., continuing a red-hot run on the trail for the ACC program. He is commit No. 14 for the Tigers, adding to a haul that ranks No. 15 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Cromartie is the son of former Florida State and NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

“They kind of came a little bit later than I expected, you know,” Cromartie told Tigerillustrated.com’s Paul Strelow after earning the offer from the Tigers.

“I wasn’t even really considering Clemson, honestly. But now that they started pursuing me, I really started considering them,” he added. “They really just showed me where they see me fitting in the offense. They think my play style relates to guys like Tee Higgins and Mike Williams. Seeing that, I could really see myself in an offense like that. It really excited me.”

Cromartie becomes the third receiver in the Clemson class, alongside four-star Jamarin Simmons and four-star Trey Wimbley. Simmons, who committed just nine days ago, sits atop the pledge list as the No. 101 overall prospect and No. 19 WR in the nation.

Along with Simmons and Cromartie, four-star running back Gary Walker, four-star safety Jarrell Chandler, four-star interior offensive lineman Elijah Morrison, three-star IOL Carter Jones and three-star tight end Carter Blackwell have also joined the Clemson class this month.

This story will be updated.