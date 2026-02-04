2027 WR Trysten Shaw decommits from UCLA

Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview three-star wide receiver Trysten Shaw announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from UCLA.

Shaw was pledged to the Bruins since Aug. 20 and originally stayed locked in despite the departure of head coach DeShaun Foster. He even returned to Westwood over the weekend for a junior day visit and reaffirmed his pledge. He’s now opted to re-open his process between his junior and senior seasons.

“After a long thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment. Thank you UCLA for the opportunity,” Shaw wrote announcing his decision on X.

Shaw is the No. 678 overall prospect and No. 94 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 86 player in Texas.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder currently holds offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Pitt, Kentucky and a slew of others.

UCLA loses WR commit after gaining one earlier this week

Shaw leaves new head coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins with just one commit in the 2027 class. On Monday, UCLA landed a commitment from Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral three-star WR Michael Farinas.

“Honestly I love the culture that coach Chesney is bringing to the program,” Farinas told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “Coach Chesney is a proven winner and I know he’s going to bring that to UCLA.

“Everyone in the program wants to win and that’s something I want to be a part of. They’re building something special so I’m very excited to be a Bruin.”

Farinas may now be the lone pledge in the UCLA class, but the Bruins’ big junior day weekend has them soaring with top recruits that were in attendance. Biggins has all the latest intel coming out of the weekend as Chesney and Co. look to usher in a new era of football in Los Angeles.

This story will be updated.