2028 3-star quarterback Michael Pyne commits to Penn

Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Michael Pyne announced on Wednesday morning where he plans on playing football after his high school days.

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Pyne, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising junior signal caller, picked Pitt over Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Rivals caught up with Pyne on Wednesday afternoon at Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Cypress Creek High School during a 7-on-7 tournament regarding his commitment to the Quakers.

“Ricky Santos is building something great. He’s a legendary player,” Pyne said to Rivals. “His staff is filled with former players that Ricky Santos coached at UNH. Its a good staff and looking forward to doing big things in the Ivy League.”

Excited and blessed to announce that I have committed to The University of Pennsylvania!!! Grateful to be a part of what (Rick Santos) is building!!

Pyne last season finished through 10 games completing 121 of 197 passes for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the ground, Pyne rushed for 292 yards on 37 carries and scored eight times.

The Alonso signal caller said he’s focused now on the Ravens heading into the 2026 season as the team went 6-4 last year, falling short of reaching the Class 7A playoffs. Pyne and the Ravens will play out of the tough Class 6A, Region 3, which includes the likes of state championship contender Venice, Sarasota Riverview, Lennard and Plant City, respectively.

“I would say now being committed, I can focus on my team. Getting my team better and myself better,” Pyne added. “Instead of being focused on offers and what not, I can just focus on having the best season I can have this fall. The team is a lot better. A lot of new weapons. We’ve got a good culture, workouts and all that good stuff. We’re working hard and ready to do some big things this season.”

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