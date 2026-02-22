2028 3-star SG Nijaun Harris talks Georgia, FSU, Virginia Tech

St. Petersburg (Fla.) sophomore three-star shooting guard Nijaun Harris is Florida’s No. 5 ranked player at his position and No. 57 overall player in the Rivals 2028 Industry Ranking. Harris started playing varsity ball in eighth grade and has shined on the Florida boys hoops scene ever since. In the 2023-24 season playing for Lakeside Christian School, Harris averaged 23.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Those averages would soar in his freshman season when he transferred to the Green Devils as Harris posted a career-high line of 27.6 points, 6.2 boards and this winter is at 22.8 points, 9.6 rebounds a contest.

Harris helped lead St. Petersburg into the Class 5A, Region 3 final after lifting the Green Devils (20-9) to a 66-41 victory over Braden River last week on Friday night. The shooting guard led all scorers with a game-high 23 points and Rivals was able to catch up with Harris after the game regarding his thoughts on the season and also the latest on his recruitment.

“Right now, we’re trying to finish off the season. Looking forward to going to states and winning it all,” Harris said to Rivals. “This year has been a little different with leadership, but coming from me, and more speaking up with my teammates and helping us get through, and keep it going. Different from last year, I would say, rebounding, and my speed, agility I’ve been working on, and just becoming a full player, and not just scoring. So this year I will say I stepped up as a rebounder and helped the team in different ways.”

In Nijaun Harris’ words

“I would say, Georgia, FSU, and Virginia Tech, those type of schools. Recently, it hasn’t been too much, but what I’m literally looking at is FSU. I really love FSU. I really like Miami, too. I want to talk to Miami and see about a trip over there, visit or something, but other than that, it’s not been too much.”

More about St. Petersburg High School

