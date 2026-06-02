2028 4-star EDGE Chance Archangel commits to Texas A&M

New Iberia (La.) Westgate four-star EDGE Chance Archangel has committed to Texas A&M, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Aggies over Alabama, Texas, LSU, Miami and a wave of other high-profile suitors.

Archangel is the No. 243 overall prospect and No. 24 EDGE in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Louisiana.

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Mike Elko and the Aggies have gone into The Boot to land a massive early commitment from one of the best in the junior class. Archangel was in College Station for a visit this spring and that trip moved the needle for the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder.

Archangel becomes commit No. 1 in the 2028 cycle for A&M — which also currently boasts the nation’s No. 1 haul in the 2027 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

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A&M has been scorching hot from the jump in the 2027 cycle. It has held the No. 1 spot in the team rankings for multiple weeks and it will take quite a bit for another program to leapfrog it.

It’s a monstrous haul for Elko and Co., one that already features a whopping five five-star prospects.

The last time a program signed at least five five-stars and didn’t finish atop the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings was Ohio State in the 2021 cycle. The Buckeyes inked seven five-stars but still finished at No. 2 behind Alabama, which signed five of its own.

A&M of course put together a landmark No. 1 class in the 2022 cycle, signing nine five-stars. Alabama (2023), Georgia (2024) and Texas (2025) are other schools that have recently signed five or more five-stars in a cycle.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Mark Matthews headlines as the No. 6 prospect and No. 1 OT in the nation. He’s flanked atop the class by Hampton (Ga.) safety Kamarui Dorsey, Baltimore St. Frances Academy cornerback Raylaun Henry, IMG Academy (Fla.) EDGE Zyron Forstall and Houston Kingwood interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown.