2028 4-star LB Jay Schell has no shortage of suitors and national powers have his attention

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL RECRUITINGTennessee in rarified recruiting air after landing Five-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside Josh Heupel's recruiting formula: four blue-blood battles, four Tennessee wins, one more trending
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Ohio State lost David Gabriel Georges but has two running backs to quickly pivot towards
- FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFive-Star Plus+ RB David Gabriel Georges commits to Tennessee over Ohio State