2028 4-star QB Charles Scott Alabama: 'It felt like home'

Charles Scott did not need long to make his decision.

The 2028 quarterback out of Richmond (Va.) Huguenot visited Alabama for the first time on April 1, picked up an offer that same day, and exactly one month later, he has committed to the Crimson Tide.

From the moment Scott stepped on campus, the tone was set.

“I got the offer about a month ago, and ever since then it’s been nonstop love,” Scott told Rivals.

“It’s real love, not just to make me look good, but real.

“That first visit made a strong impression. When I got there, I paid attention to the little things. How the coaches interact, how they get along with each other, you can tell it’s real outside of football.”

The environment stood out immediately.

“I felt like home,” Scott said. “I knew I could see myself playing there right away. All the quarterbacks came up to me, talked to me and told me it’s the place to be. They laid it all out for me.

“It felt so comfortable.”

Scott likes the staff he will play for in Tuscaloosa

Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis played a major role in building that connection.

“We’ve been building a great bond outside of football,” Scott said. “He makes the game easier for me and talks about my development years down the line.

“His knowledge and how he coaches stood out. He’s trying to become one with the player.”

Kalen DeBoer drew praise too.

“He is a great coach. I saw him at practice, he is a winner and I know he wants the best for his players.”

Alabama’s history at the position also factored into the decision.

“I watched Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe growing up, ” Scott said. “Seeing what they did there showed me the development is real. Alabama has developed some top quarterbacks, I have been watching them for a long time, and I love what they do.”

That track record continues to define the program.

“Alabama football is the best of the best,” he said. “Coaching style, development and the way they prepare you for life after football put them at the top.

“And I love the players — they made it feel like home.”

Scott holds 20 offers, and he chose Alabama over Florida State and Maryland.