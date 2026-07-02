2028 4-star QB James Armstrong commits to Penn State: 'I get to stay home and play for my dream school'

Penn State didn’t have to look far to find its quarterback of the future.

Four-star passer James Armstrong, the No. 101 prospect in the 2028 Rivals300, has committed to the Nittany Lions over Pitt, Kentucky and Florida State.

The star from Aliquippa (Pa.) Hopewell had no interest in dragging out his recruitment once he knew where he wanted to play.

“I already know where I want to play football,” Armstrong told Rivals. “I don’t see the point of waiting. Now I can focus on my seasons to come, focus on high school and have fun with my friends. I’m not big into the whole recruiting and spotlight. I just really like playing football.”

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The decision came early, but it came without any hesitation. New head coach Matt Campbell was a big part of that.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Campbell. He came to see me as soon as he got the job, and I have best relationship with him. He saw me right away, he made me a priority and I really like Coach Campbell a lot.”

Since meeting Campbell in January, the Nittany Lions have been the frontrunner. The final piece came after Armstrong returned home from his last recruiting trip.

Rather than creating more questions, the visits only confirmed what he already knew.

“As soon as I came back from Florida State, I knew my mind was made up,” he said. “I don’t want to be anywhere else. I’m a hometown guy. I love Pennsylvania, and what’s better than Penn State?”

Kentucky and Pitt remained legitimate contenders until the end. The Wildcats impressed Armstrong with their quarterback development, while Pitt was the first Power Four program to believe in him and extend an offer.

In the end, Penn State separated itself.

“Stability was key,” Armstrong said. “I know Coach Campbell’s dream job is Penn State, so I don’t see him going anywhere. That gives me peace of mind because I can build those relationships, and they’re not going anywhere.”

Quarterbacks coach Jake Waters also played a major role.

“Coach Waters is one of the best coaches I’ve ever talked to,” Armstrong said. “We have a lot in common, and I think he’s going to help develop me. There are so many things we have in common, and I am excited about working with him.”

Just as important as those relationships was the opportunity to stay close to home.

“I’m a hometown guy,” Armstrong said. “Being in Pennsylvania means a lot to me. I know a lot of people who will be there, and that just makes me feel even more comfortable.

“There was no reason for me to leave. I get to stay home and play for my dream school.”