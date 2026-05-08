2028 4-star safety Cyion Smith decommits from Mississippi State

Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Cyion Smith tells Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Chad Simmons that he has decommitted from Mississippi State.

Smith was pledged to Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs since Oct. 9, but is now back on the board ahead of his junior season.

Smith is the No. 239 overall prospect and No. 22 safety in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 33 recruit in Florida.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 161 recruit and No. 12 safety in the 2028 Rivals300.

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Smith was the lone commit in Mississippi State’s 2028 recruiting class. He logged his first visit to Starkville in September and pledged to the SEC program not long after.

“It was just outstanding there,” Smith told MWD’s Paul Jones upon committing back in the fall. “It was just a place like nowhere else. I just felt like Mississippi State is where I need to be.”

His decision to come back on the board follows a string of spring visits. Smith recently visited Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and USF. He tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons that Auburn is a program that’s especially standing out right now.

More on Mississippi State recruiting

Lebby and Co. landed the nation’s No. 28 class in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Looking at the 2027 cycle, State currently checks in at No. 38.

Seven commits are in the class, as of May 8. State landed three commitments in April, including its first blue-chip pledge.

Tunica (Miss.) Rosa Fort four-star running back Christian Alexander committed on April 16. He’s now the No. 263 overall prospect, No. 18 RB and No. 10 player in the Magnolia State this cycle.

“Coach Lebby made me feel at home,” Alexander told Simmons about his decision. “He has recruited me hard and always has time to talk to me.”

Alexander is one of four in-state commits in the mix to date. Ridgeland (Miss.) three-star safety Trae Collins, a top-600 prospect, also committed last month. He’s one of three defensive backs in the class, alongside Atlanta Westlake three-star cornerback Brandon Allen Jr. and Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale three-star safety Hudson Fuqua.

The State class can be seen in full here. It currently sits at No. 15 in the SEC, ahead of just Arkansas.