2028 4-star WR Seven Rashad decommits from Purdue

Earlier this week, Buford (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Seven Rashad, a class of 2028 prospect, announced his decommitment from Purdue.

Rashad was pledged to the Boilermakers since Aug. 1 of last summer, but he’s now re-opened his process ahead of his junior season. He revealed his decision on Wednesday via social media:

“Thank you, Purdue football I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Rashad wrote.

He is the No. 169 overall prospect and No. 32 WR in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 soon-to-be junior in the Peach State.

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Rashad was the lone commit in Purdue’s 2028 class. Head coach Barry Odom and his staff currently have five commits in their 2027 class, which can be seen here.

Earlier this year, the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher began to stack some new offers, with the likes of North Carolina, Auburn, Boston College and UCF getting in the mix.

“UNC, Auburn and Mississippi State are my top three right now,” Rashad told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in February. “All three have offenses that use my size and skill set. I’m a big wide receiver/ tight end type, and those schools really know how to use guys like me. The coaching staffs have also invested a lot in building relationships with me.”

“UNC and Auburn really stood out,” he said. “At UNC, Coach Belichick gave me my offer, and I was able to spend a lot of time with him. At Auburn, Coach Golesh also offered me, and I spent a lot of time with him as well. Both head coaches really made an impression.”

Last cycle, Purdue also held a commitment from Rashad’s older brother, Dream. However, the three-star tight end flipped to North Carolina during the December signing period and inked with the Tar Heels.

Seven Rashad plays for one of the top high school football programs in the nation. In fact, last season saw Buford go undefeated and finish as the No. 1 team in the country, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.