2028 LB Dustin 'Boosh' Henry commits to Alabama

Laurel (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star linebacker Dustin “Boosh” Henry has committed to Alabama, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Crimson Tide over a loaded offer sheet that also includes the likes of Oregon, LSU, Maryland, UCLA, Florida and Colorado.

Henry is the No. 654 overall prospect and No. 48 LB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 22 junior in Maryland.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Tide have dipped back into the Free State and landed another prospect from St. Frances, one of the nation’s top high school football programs. Last cycle, St. Frances five-star safety Jireh Edwards signed with Bama.

Henry becomes the second commit in the 2028 cycle for the SEC program. It also owns an early 2028 commitment from Richmond (Va.) Hugenot three-star quarterback Charles Scott. He is currently the No. 36 QB in the cycle.

Henry reclassified up from the 2029 cycle and has had the attention of top Power Four programs for a while. He was in Tuscaloosa for a workout on Monday and is making an early pledge. Co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has led Bama’s charge for Henry.