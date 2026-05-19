2028 No. 1 overall recruit Adan Diggs reclassifies to 2027

Adan Diggs, Rivals’ No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 class, has reclassified into the 2027 class, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard of Millennium High School (AZ) averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game this season, earning the MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year awards.

This spring and summer, he is playing for Vegas Elite on the EYBL Circuit, where he is currently averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 steals through the first two sessions.

Diggs joins several notable players that have reclassified over the last couple of years, including AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg, Alijah Arenas, Bruce Branch III, and several others.

To this point, Diggs has taken unofficial visits to USC and UCLA. He also holds offers from Kentucky, Arizona, BYU, Alabama, Kansas, Washington, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Maryland, West Virginia, LSU, Creighton, Texas, Villanova, UNLV, Providence, Stanford, Utah, Texas A&M, and Houston.

Diggs Scouting Report

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Diggs on many occasions. Here’s what he previously wrote about his game:

Looking at Adan Diggs, you see a lengthy 6-foot-4 player with quality movement skills. He has the adequate positional size for an on-ball advantage creator, along with the fluid athletic traits and the plus length that will scale up as he continues to progress in level.

While his game expands further than just the shooting, it is his ability to rise up and knock down a shot that opens things up for him at different levels on the floor. He is comfortable stepping into his shot off the bounce or playing off a teammate who collapses and kicks.

And while the shooting, especially when paired with the positional size and physical traits, provides an interesting floor for Diggs moving forward. However, he has also shown himself capable of self-creating off the bounce. Not only does he get his team into sets, but he also gets himself into advantageous positions to score the ball. He does not have a breakdown-type handle that is filled with counters and hesitations.

But he does have a decisive handle with a smooth pace. He plays with good balance and developing footwork, which helps him get into his spots. Continuing to identify his spots in the half-court and developing his game to be able to consistently get to those spots is the next step for him.





