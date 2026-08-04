2028 No. 1 overall recruit AJ Williams reclassifies to 2027

AJ Williams, the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class, has reclassified into the 2027 class, he told Rivals.

With the move, Williams will now be ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-7 five-star small forward averaged 31.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season for Eagles Landing (GA).

This summer, he played for Team CP3 on the EYBL Circuit, where he averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.1% from three. He also recently won a gold medal with USA Basketball during the FIBA U17 AmeriCup.

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Williams joins several notable players that have reclassified over the last couple of years, including AJ Dybantsa, Cooper Flagg, Alijah Arenas, Bruce Branch III, Adan Diggs, Marcus Spears Jr. and several others.

To this point, Williams has taken unofficial visits to Duke, Auburn, and Georgia Tech. He holds offers from each of those three programs, along with BYU, North Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama, Florida State, and more.

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw recently caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment. You can read that conversation here.

Williams Scouting Report

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated AJ Williams on many occasions. Here’s what he previously wrote about his game:

AJ Williams brings a mature approach to the game. Positional size, listed at 6-foot-7, he has quality length and explosive athletic pop. He is the top-ranked player in the 2028 recruiting cycle, and he is a shot-maker. Someone who is comfortable being at the top of a scouting report, and still getting to his spots at multiple levels and finishing plays. He is not a super-dynamic or super-flashy player, but instead, he is steady, plays with a purpose, and rebounds in his area. Williams was second on last summer’s U16 USA Basketball team in minutes and third in scoring. There is a lot of depth at his position, but it would also not surprise to see the team provide some different lineups that get their five best players, regardless of position, on the floor at the same time.







