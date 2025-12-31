2028 No. 1 QB Champ Monds reclassifying to 2027 cycle

At the end of the summer, Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) Vero Beach quarterback Champ Monds was named the No. 2 overall prospect in the initial Rivals300 rankings for the 2028 cycle.

The 6-foot-2.5, 219-pounder remains an elite gunslinger, but he’s hitting the fast-forward button on his recruitment. Monds is reclassifying up to the 2027 cycle and will now enter the final year of his high school career next fall.

Monds missed a majority of his sophomore season for Vero Beach. He played in week one but was out until the Fighting Indians’ playoff run. In five games, he threw for 691 yards and seven touchdowns to no interceptions. He completed 45 of 63 attempts and also rushed for a score. Vero Beach lost the FHSAA Class 7A state championship on the final play of the game, finishing the season at 14-1 overall.

The blue-chip signal-caller made significant waves as a freshman in 2024. In 12 games, Monds hurled for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns to five interceptions. He added another 502 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

Monds comes from an impressive athletic pedigree and will slot in as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. His offer list is as jam-packed as you’d expect and he’ll now also have a sped up recruiting process by joining the 2027 cycle.

“A true dual threat with good combine speed that translates to Friday nights,” Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote of Monds. “Is already load to tackle and rushed for 502 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. Despite being the most physically developed 2028 quarterback, he is also one of the youngest and few who were not held back.”

Florida and Ohio State both had Monds on campus this fall. Tennessee and LSU were other programs tabbed as eye-catchers when Monds spoke with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong back in August.