2028 No. 2 prospect A'mir Sears to commit this week and reclassify to 2027 cycle

Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Columbus five-star cornerback A’mir Sears will announce his commitment this Friday, July 31, he confirmed to Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Steve Wiltfong. In addition, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle is also reclassifying up to the class of 2027.

It’s a humongous addition to the senior cycle — which recently saw Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith depart after he reclassified to 2026, joining the Texas Longhorns. Sears has long been considered one of the best in the nation and he’s now speeding his process up a year.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder becomes the top uncommitted recruit in the senior class. He checks in as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals300.

While he has not named finalists for his now upcoming decision, Miami is trending heavily for Sears, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Wiltfong has the latest intel on Sears here.

Multiple predictions have been logged in favor of the Hurricanes locking up the elite defensive back. Back in January, both Rivals insiders Chad Simmons and Wiltfong pegged The U as the program to beat in Sears’ recruitment.

Earlier this month, Sears told Wiltfong that he was planning to name his top 10 schools before the upcoming season. It was originally thought that the five-star would let his process develop, but plans have clearly changed.

In addition to Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and LSU were among the other programs mentioned as early contenders. The Hurricanes look to have the edge, however.

“Consistency,” Sears said when speaking about Miami. “They don’t let up. At all. They have coaches that actually recruit. A lot of these schools are not recruiting honestly. They just send letters and generic texts. Miami has a real recruiting department just like LSU, Texas A&M and others as well.”

Scouting A’mir Sears

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about Sears as a prospect:

“Two-way star at the high school level who is the top cornerback prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Has good stature at 6-foot-1 and will need to continue adding weight to his lean frame. One of the best high school football players to come from South Florida in the last few cycles. Very polished in coverage, showing natural ability to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes. Has high-level ball skills, as seen in his ability as a wide receiver. Had a very strong sophomore season, catching 42 passes for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns along with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger while improving his top-end speed.”