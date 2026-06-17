2028 OT Isaiah Whitehead commits to LSU

LSU has its first commitment in the 2028 cycle and it comes from the younger brother of another prospect who pledged to the Tigers earlier on Wednesday.

Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Whitehead tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he has committed to LSU. His decision comes just a couple hours after his brother, four-star EDGE Chris Whitehead, joined the Tigers’ 2027 class.

Isaiah Whitehead is the No. 411 overall prospect and No. 38 OT in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 junior in Virginia.

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The towering 6-foot-4, 325-pounder had already stacked some Power Four offers and was beginning to see his recruitment take off, but he’s locking in with Lane Kiffin and Co. like his brother.

Chris Whitehead, A top-50 prospect nationally, was coveted from coast-to-coast with offers from Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and dozens of other programs. He was set to officially visit the Buckeyes this weekend, but instead put his name on the commitment list for the Tigers in a surprise pledge on Wednesday afternoon.

LSU on a serious recruiting heater

Looking at the 2027 cycle, Kiffin and the Tigers have turned things up a few notches. Their class now features 13 commits and ranks 9th nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Chris Whitehead visited Baton Rouge back in April, then returned Tuesday for another unofficial visit with his family.

“What stands out the most is what Lane Kiffin is building down there,” Whitehead’s father told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong prior to the trip. “I think he’s building a powerhouse.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 6 EDGE in the class, according to Rivals, and he is the second top-10 player at the position to commit to LSU in the past 10 days. Four-star K.J. Green (No. 55 overall) committed to the Tigers on June 7, just a few days after five-star Jaiden Bryant flipped his pledge from LSU to Miami.

Whitehead’s commitment continues a run of commitments that started with Green and now includes nine new pledges in the past 10 days. The class remains headlined by five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson and now features 10 blue-chippers.

Rivals’ Keegan Pope contributed to this story.