2028 Rivals300: Breaking down which players are already committed

The class of 2028 will begin their junior seasons this fall and Rivals has updated its rankings — the Rivals300 — after getting a look at some of the cycle’s top prospects on the spring camp circuit.

While recruitments tend to move faster these days, a hefty majority of the cycle is still far away from making commitments. There have been some early decisions made, however.

Of the 300 prospects featured in the new Rivals300, eight are committed, as of May 18. Georgia and Ohio State have each hauled in two big-time commitments in the class.

Rivals is breaking down who those eight recruits are and which schools have landed those junior pledges:

QB Jayden Wade — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 33 NATL.

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Physically-gifted quarterback prospect with a high-end combination of arm strength and athleticism. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his junior season, having added good mass to his frame over the past year. A combine standout who has been timed in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash. Started at quarterback at power IMG Academy as a sophomore after serving as a backup as a freshman. Has a tight, quick throwing motion and shows the ability to throw with palpable velocity. Primarily worked as a distributor for IMG’s talented receiving corps, throwing a high percentage of RPO’s as a sophomore. Completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions as a sophomore. Shows flashes of his immense physical ability but needs more quality in-game reps as a passer, as he’s relatively less experienced than most of his highly-ranked peers at this stage. Older for the cycle and will turn 18 years-old in October of his junior season.

RB Elijah Newman-Hall — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 61 NATL.

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “What made me commit early was the amazing experience I had when I stepped foot in their facility,” Hall told Lettermen Row after committing. “I was treated well, my mother was treated well, and we were greeted with love from every coach we met. I also have heavy faith in God’s plan, which I prayed on and drew me to commit there and not everyone gets a chance to be coached and brought up by Coach Lock himself.”

DL Jameer Whyce — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 74

School: Trotwood-Madison (Ohio)

On his commitment: “They are one of the best in the world at developing,” Whyce told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “I feel as if it is like it really is with any defensive line recruit that he has offered,” Whyce said of his relationship with Larry Johnson. “We will get a chance to really improve our relationship when I get older and get on campus.”

CB Deonte Flemings — Penn State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 131 NATL.

School: McDowell (Pa.)

On his commitment: “First and foremost, I think the new coaching staff is ready to compete already, and that’s one thing that I love,” Flemings told BWI. “Coach Campbell is a very honest guy and family-oriented, and that’s what it’s about to me and my family. I need somebody who’s going to be on me when my parents aren’t around and turn me into the best version of myself.”

OT Omari Lawson — Syracuse

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 145 NATL.

School: Zarephath Academy (Fla.)

On his commitment: “Coach Fran (Brown), he’s a great coach, a great guy, and a great mentor,” Lawson told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And I when I recently went on my visit it felt like home. The hospitality and the atmosphere was amazing.”

TE Asa Wall — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 234 NATL.

School: John Milledge Academy (Ga.)

On his commitment: “I feel like it’s always been Georgia, it’s in my blood,” Wall told DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson. “I just really love the coaching and how they use the tight ends…They just got him into open space, and he did his job … My dad went here. That has been passed down to me as a job that I’m willing to fulfill. Every time I step in that stadium, I remind myself that this could be me one day.”

RB Jerome Larue — Maryland

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 244 NATL.

School: Central York (Pa.)

On his commitment: “I have 11 offers, and it’s been a great process so far,” Larue told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “The coaching staff kept it real with me from day one. I like the Big Ten, I like the uniforms, and I really like how they see me fitting into what they’re building. I’m grateful for every opportunity Maryland just felt like the best fit for me.”

CB Braylen Gibbs — Vanderbilt

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 283 NATL.

School: Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

About: Vanderbilt’s coaching staff has clearly prioritized in-state recruiting and its first commitment in the 2028 cycle came from across Tennessee via Gibbs, one of the best defensive backs in the state. The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder chose the Commodores on Dec. 11 and he remains locked in early on with Clark Lea and Co. He plays for one of the most notable high school programs in the Volunteer State. Knoxville Catholic finished as the No. 16 team in the state last season, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.