2028 Rivals300: Breaking down which players are already committed

The 2028 Rivals300 was updated on Monday morning as things continue to come into focus for the new junior cycle.

There’s obviously still a ways to go before signing day is even in the picture for the class, but that hasn’t stopped some of the best prospects in the country from coming off the board very early on. Of the 300 recruits featured in the new rankings, nine are committed.

Of those nine commitments, five have come in the SEC. Georgia and Ohio State each have a pair of commits in the class early on. Below is a look at which Rivals300 prospects in the 2028 cycle are already pledged:

QB Jayden Wade — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 31

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Scout’s Take: “One of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle. Checks in at 6-foot-3.5, 183 pounds, and registers as an elite athlete with impressive speed times in the combine setting. Has a tight, quick throwing motion with a live downfield arm. Has the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Limited in terms of valuable game reps, working as a backup at national powerhouse IMG as a freshman. Will benefit greatly from gleaning experience on Friday nights. Older for the cycle, as he will turn 19 in the fall of his senior season.”

RB Elijah Newman-Hall — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

On his commitment: “What made me commit early was the amazing experience I had when I stepped foot in their facility,” Hall told Lettermen Row after committing. “I was treated well, my mother was treated well, and we were greeted with love from every coach we met. I also have heavy faith in God’s plan, which I prayed on and drew me to commit there and not everyone gets a chance to be coached and brought up by Coach Lock himself.”

RB Micah Rhodes — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 72

School: Klein Oak (Spring, Texas)

On his commitment: “What excites me most about Oklahoma is the culture, the tradition, and the way they develop players,” Rhodes told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Coach Murray has believed in me from the beginning, and that means a lot to me. Oklahoma feels like home. I can see myself growing there as a player and as a man.”

DL Jameer Whyce — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 77

School: Trotwood-Madison (Trotwood, Ohio)

On his commitment: “They are one of the best in the world at developing,” Whyce told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “I feel as if it is like it really is with any defensive line recruit that he has offered,” Whyce said of his relationship with Larry Johnson. “We will get a chance to really improve our relationship when I get older and get on campus.”

CB Deonte Flemings — Penn State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 134

School: McDowell (Erie, Pa.)

On his commitment: “First and foremost, I think the new coaching staff is ready to compete already, and that’s one thing that I love,” Flemings told BWI. “Coach Campbell is a very honest guy and family-oriented, and that’s what it’s about to me and my family. I need somebody who’s going to be on me when my parents aren’t around and turn me into the best version of myself.”

OT Omari Lawson — Syracuse

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 148

School: Zarephath Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)

On his commitment: “Coach Fran (Brown), he’s a great coach, a great guy, and a great mentor,” Lawson told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And I when I recently went on my visit it felt like home. The hospitality and the atmosphere was amazing.”

S Cyion Smith — Mississippi State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 164

School: Blountstown (Blountstown, Fla.)

On his commitment: “It was just outstanding there,” Smith told MWD’s Paul Jones. “It was just a place like nowhere else. I just felt like Mississippi State is where I need to be … That Mississippi State-Tennessee game was my first visit there. It was great and was perfect. I loved the energy from the fans and the coaches showed a lot of love.”

CB Braylen Gibbs — Vanderbilt

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 215

School: Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)

The Skinny: Vanderbilt’s coaching staff has clearly prioritized in-state recruiting and its first commitment in the 2028 cycle came from across Tennessee via Gibbs, one of the best defensive backs in the state. The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder chose the Commodores on Dec. 11 and he remains locked in early on with Clark Lea and Co. He plays for one of the most notable high school programs in the Volunteer State. Knoxville Catholic finished as the No. 16 team in the state last season, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

TE Asa Wall — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 239

School: John Milledge Academy (Milledgeville, Ga.)

On his commitment: “I feel like it’s always been Georgia, it’s in my blood,” Wall told DawgsHQ’s Jeremy Johnson. “I just really love the coaching and how they use the tight ends…They just got him into open space, and he did his job … My dad went here. That has been passed down to me as a job that I’m willing to fulfill. Every time I step in that stadium, I remind myself that this could be me one day.”