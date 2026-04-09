2028 Rivals300 RB Jerome Larue commits to Maryland, cites fit and relationships

Jerome Larue found what he was looking for and made it official.

The 2028 running back out of York (Pa.) Central York, ranked No. 236 in the Rivals300, has committed to Maryland, choosing the Terrapins over a strong group of Power Four programs after a process built on relationships and trust.

“I have 11 offers, and it’s been a great process so far,” Larue told Rivals. “The coaching staff kept it real with me from day one. I like the Big Ten, I like the uniforms, and I really like how they see me fitting into what they’re building.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity Maryland just felt like the best fit for me.”

Maryland’s connection with Larue started early — and never faded.

“They were one of the first schools to show real interest,” he said. “I connected with the staff back in eighth grade, and they remembered me. They’ve stayed consistent with me ever since.

Relationships played a major role — especially with the coaches closest to him.

“I’m closest with Coach Schmitt and Coach Powell,” he said. “They’ve been great the whole time and made my family feel welcome.

“Talking with Coach Powell and Coach Schmitt about how they viewed me as a priority and believed in me as their guy really stood out That’s when I knew Maryland was the place for me.

“They recruited me the right way — with honesty and genuine care.”

Larue felt right at home at Maryland

Larue made multiple trips to College Park, and each visit strengthened his interest.

“I’ve been there about five times now, and every visit got better,” he said. “My spring visit on April 4 was the best one yet.

“After sitting down with Coach Locksley and talking about the role he sees for me and how I fit into the offense, I felt completely at home.”

The atmosphere around the program made a strong impression as well.

“The facilities are top-notch, the energy from the staff and players is electric, and it really feels like a family environment,” he said.

Head coach Mike Locksley played a role too.

“I like how straightforward and no-nonsense Coach Locksley is,” Larue said. “You can tell he’s about business and building something special.”

Larue chose Maryland over a long list of programs, including Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Indiana, Cincinnati, Temple, Marshall, West Virginia, Tennessee and Florida.

“All great programs,” he said. “But Maryland just felt like the best overall fit for me.”