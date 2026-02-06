25-year-old wing Kyree Walker sets first official visit to Maryland
Kyree Walker, a 6-foot-6 wing who’s been playing professionally the last several seasons, has scheduled his first official visit to Maryland for next Wednesday, February 11th, he told On3.
Walker, now 25-years-old, first burst onto the scene as a freshman in high school, earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Moreau Catholic (CA). Once seen as a five-star recruit, Walker originally committed to Arizona State in 2017 but reopened his recruitment in 2018.
Top 10
- 1New
Charles Bediako case
Details of hearing emerge
- 2Hot
Greg Sankey
Sides with NCAA vs. Bediako
- 3
Super Bowl LX
Recruiting rankings for starters
- 4
Gus Malzahn
Leaves lasting impression on SEC
- 5Trending
NCAA
Limited regulation continues
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
After graduating from Hillcrest Prep (AZ) in 2020, Walker opted to bypass college and instead prepare for the NBA Draft with Chameleon BX, a training program in California.
Walker went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played for the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League team before joining their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He’s since played overseas in Greece, Canada, and Mongolia.