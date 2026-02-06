25-year-old wing Kyree Walker sets first official visit to Maryland

Kyree Walker, a 6-foot-6 wing who’s been playing professionally the last several seasons, has scheduled his first official visit to Maryland for next Wednesday, February 11th, he told On3.

Walker, now 25-years-old, first burst onto the scene as a freshman in high school, earning MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year at Moreau Catholic (CA). Once seen as a five-star recruit, Walker originally committed to Arizona State in 2017 but reopened his recruitment in 2018.

After graduating from Hillcrest Prep (AZ) in 2020, Walker opted to bypass college and instead prepare for the NBA Draft with Chameleon BX, a training program in California.

Walker went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and played for the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League team before joining their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He’s since played overseas in Greece, Canada, and Mongolia.