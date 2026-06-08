4-star ATH Demare Dezeurn commits to Cal, breaks down why he chose the Bears

Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake wide out Demare Dezeurn has committed to Cal and broke down why he chose the Bears.

Dezeurn officially visited Cal over the weekend and actually started his trip as an Oklahoma commit. On Saturday, news broke he was backing off his pledge and a day later, he announced he will play his college ball in Berkeley.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Cal,” Dezeurn said. “I love the coaching staff and what coach Tosh (Lupoi) is building.

“You can tell they’re building something special there and that’s exciting for me. Coach Tosh and the rest of the staff is going to turn things around and it’s going to be fun to be part of that first class to make it happen.”

Cal wide receiver coaches Ike Hilliard and Geoff McArthur played a big role in the decision as well.

“I’m very excited to play and get developed by those guys,” Dezeurn said. “Ike Hilliard is an NFL guy, he played in the League and got where I want to go so I’m excited to be coached by him.

“Geoff McArthur played at Cal and was an All-American. We have a great relationship and he was big for me. He’s a great guy and a great coach, very technical so having those guys around, it’s huge for sure.”

Scheme wise, Dezeurn said he’s excited about the offense and how he fits.

“They want me to be a playmaker, use my speed to make explosive plays,” Dezeurn said. “They want to get the ball to me in space and also use me to stretch the field.

“They want to move me around but also develop my receiver skills and route running so I’ll be able to do a little of everything. I know I can return kicks as well and there’s a lot of early opportunity there so I couldn’t pass that up.”

The academic opportunities at Cal were too much to pass up as well.

“At Cal, it really is the best of both worlds,” Dezeurn said. “It’s great academics and a football program that is going to win and help you get to the next level.

“Location wasn’t really a factor for me but that’s an added bonus too. I’m just excited about the opportunities. Cal really felt like home, I know a lot of the guys coming in and our recruiting class is building something great so I’m excited.”