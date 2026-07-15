4-star athlete Za'Kari Johnson commits to Florida State

Miami Carol City four-star athlete Za’Kari Johnson has committed to Florida State.

He chose the Seminoles over offers from Miami, Auburn, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others.

Johnson is the No. 296 overall prospect and No. 9 athlete in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 24 player in the Sunshine State.

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Previously a part of the 2028 cycle, Johnson opted to reclassify up and will now play his final year at the prep level this fall. He’s also transferred from Plantation to Carol City. Johnson is a do-it-all playmaker at the high school level, previously playing quarterback and defensive back.

He’s now joining the FSU class in Tallahassee. Secondary coach Pat Surtain has led the charge to get him in the fold. Johnson joins a haul that ranks inside the top 40 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

This story will be updated.