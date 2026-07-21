4-star C Arkansas commit Caleb Ourigou reclassifies to 2026, joining team for upcoming season

Four-star Arkansas center commit Caleb Ourigou has reclassified to the 2026 class and will play for the Razorbacks this season, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-10 Woodmere, NY native, who most recently played for Overtime Elite (GA), initially committed to John Calipari as a 2027 prospect earlier this month. He chose to play for Arkansas over offers from UConn, Kentucky, BYU, and others.

Ourigou is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Top-150 Rankings. He’s also the No. 5 ranked center nationally. His ranking will now be re-evaluated following his move into the 2026 class.

Playing on the EYBL Circuit this summer for the NY Rens, he averaged 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Ourigou further solidifies Arkansas’ No. 1 ranked recruiting class with his reclassification. He is set to join five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 3 nationally), five-star shooting guard Abdou Toure (No. 14 nationally), four-star power forward Miikka Muurinen (No. 19 nationally), four-star shooting guard JJ Andrews (No. 20 nationally), four-star point guard Davion Thompson (No. 44 NATL), and three-star international center Ilia Frolov.

The Razorbacks also dipped into the transfer portal, landing Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG) and Furman big man Cooper Bowser (13.8 PPG).

Ourigou Scouting Report

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Ourigou multiple times this spring. He was one of the top performers at the Top-100 Camp, writes Shaw:

Caleb Ourigou is a big man who plays big. And while that might not be the sexiest, it’s productive. The 6-foot-10 big man rebounded with two hands, and he dunked at the rim. He drew fouls with his strength, and his motor put pressure on the opposing bigs. A meat-and-potatoes type of big man.

Shaw also had this to saw after watching him at the EYBL Session in Memphis:

Rebounding travels, and there might not have been a better rebounder in the EYBL building than Caleb Ourigou on Friday. The 6-foot-10 center with the New York Rens carved out space well. He played physically and crashed the boards, in and out of his area, with balance and two hands. Last year, the Rens had Najai Hines who really blew up during the summer because of his play around the paint and his size. There is a ton of value in bigs who enjoy doing big guy things. And while his game might not have a ton of flash, Ourigou plays within himself and he produces at a very high rate. If his play continues like night one, he could see a significant boost in his recruitment. The four-star finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting from the field.

Caleb Ourigou is one of the breakout performers of the weekend. He is a physical presence around the basket. He rebounds in and out of his area, finishes strong around the basket, and protects the rim.Like this story0