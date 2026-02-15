4-star CB Blake Jenkins locks in official visit to Vanderbilt

The recruitment of Katy (Texas) Tompkins four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins is starting to pick up steam and he’s now got his first official visit locked in.

Vanderbilt is looking to expand its recruiting footprint in the 2027 cycle and Jenkins is a key target. He’ll be in Nashville for an OV from May 28-31:

Jenkins has kept a lowkey recruitment early on but he continues to stack offers. Since Jan. 25, he’s added offers from the following Power Four schools: Virginia Tech, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Vandy officially jumped in the mix back in October. Last month, he was visited by Commodores corners coach Jamaal Richardson.

The likes of Texas, TCU, Iowa, and Texas A&M got Jenkins on campus last season. The Longhorns have emerged and he told InsideTexas earlier this month that he’d be in Austin for a visit this spring.

“I’m looking for a program that pushes me to reach my full potential with coaches who value me as a person as much as an athlete,” Jenkins told IT’s Justin Wells.

Jenkins is the No. 295 overall prospect and No. 30 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 45 player in the Lone Star State.

Vandy prioritizing Texas on the trail

Head coach Clark Lea and the Vandy staff signed six prospects from Texas in the 2026 cycle. The likes of Plano three-star safety Bradley Brown, Midland three-star interior offensive lineman Pulelei’ite Primus and Katy Paetow three-star defensive lineman Daryl Campbell are headed to Nashville.

The landmark class finished at No. 31 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The ‘Dores are aiming higher in the 2027 cycle and they’ve already gone back into Texas multiple times.

Woodville (Texas) four-star quarterback Luke Babin committed to Vandy on Sept. 24. He’s now the No. 286 recruit, No. 20 QB and No. 44 player in Texas in the cycle.

“When I visited campus I loved the coaches, the team and the school. Coach Lea is doing great things. I believe he is building the program into a powerhouse,” Babin told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman on his decision to commit to Vanderbilt.

Babin was joined by Crandall (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas on Dec. 2. Those two flank an elite local commit in Nashville FRA four-star linebacker Omarii Sanders, the No. 58 recruit and No. 3 LB in the nation.