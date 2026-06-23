4-star CB Brandon Sherrard sets July 1 commitment for Rivals Summer Signing Day

Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard will announce his commitment during Rivals Summer Signing Day presented by Kelley Blue Book, a live national recruiting special airing July 1 on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Three SEC contenders will have hats on the table: LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Sherrard is the No. 158 overall prospect and No. 21 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 20 recruit in the Lone Star State.

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The latest blue-chipper to lock in plans to come off the board on July 1, Sherrard is closing in on his decision after taking official visits to each of his final three schools. He returned to Oklahoma on the final weekend of May and proceeded to hit LSU and Texas across the last two weekends.

A prediction is yet to be logged in favor of either school landing the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder. The Tigers, Sooners and Longhorns have all heavily pursued Sherrard this summer. OU jumped in the mix with an offer this spring, got him to Norman and have kept its foot on the gas since.

“The visit went really well, and Oklahoma definitely made a strong impression on me,” Sherrard told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman earlier this month. “I enjoyed getting to know the staff better and seeing more of what the program has to offer.”

LSU has been in the mix for a while. The new-look Tigers are making waves with blue-chippers and they want Sherrard to be the next big prospect to make the move from Texas to The Boot.

“What excites me most about my fit at LSU is how they see me in their system and how real they are about my development. They’ve been recruiting me for a while, so the relationship is strong, and it feels genuine,” Sherrard previously said.

One SEC school will receive good news from the prized defensive back in just nine days time.

Rivals launching ‘Summer Signing Day’ recruiting special

Built around the modern recruiting calendar, Rivals Summer Signing Day reflects the sport’s shift away from the traditional February National Signing Day and the December Early Signing Period. The summer months are now when most elite prospects make their college decisions after official visits in June.

Following a busy official visit season, when programs make their final push for commitments, Rivals Summer Signing Day will deliver college football fans more than four hours of live commitments, breaking news, recruiting scoops, analysis and reactions from the deepest national recruiting team in the industry.

Rivals Summer Signing Day represents a major expansion of Rivals’ recruiting coverage and reinforces the company’s commitment to owning the high school and recruiting space year-round.