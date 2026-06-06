4-star CB Bryce Williams commits to Nebraska

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western four-star cornerback Bryce Williams has committed to Nebraska.

He chose the Cornhuskers after decommitting from Florida State on Dec. 9.

Williams is the No. 217 overall prospect and No. 23 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 24 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back began to trend toward Lincoln toward the end of 2025, and as FSU slipped, Matt Rhule and Co. continued to rise. He’s been to campus multiple times and is now locked in with the Big Ten program.

“They started recruiting me hard around (the spring) and made me feel wanted,” Williams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons at the end of January. “Coach Williams has been a big part of my recruitment. Around April 1, when I was on the way to Florida State, he called and offered me. That’s really where it all started.”

Nebraska has its foot on the gas in the 2027 cycle and is eyeing a top-10 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Williams is the latest blue-chipper to join the fold.