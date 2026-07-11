4-star CB Censere Gaylord commits to Washington: 'The coaches made me feel at home'

Censere Gaylord is headed back to the West Coast.

The four-star cornerback at IMG Academy via California announced his commitment to Washington on Saturday, choosing the Huskies over Georgia after one of the nation’s most competitive defensive back recruitments. Georgia Tech also remained heavily involved throughout the process, but Washington ultimately won out for the No. 144 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

For Gaylord, the decision wasn’t easy.

“It was close,” Gaylord told Rivals. “I was going back and forth basically this whole recruiting process. Georgia was up there too. Washington and Georgia were high, then the official visit to Seattle. That visit really put Washington on top.”

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That trip reinforced everything Washington’s coaching staff had been selling throughout his recruitment.

“I just like the feel of the place. The coaches made me feel at home. I’ve known most of them since the eighth grade, so I’ve got great relationships with them. The coaches also have great relationships with the players.

“Washington is known for putting DBs in the league, too. They just had two corners drafted last year. It just feels like the place for me.”

Those relationships date back years.

Defensive backs coach John Richardson first offered Gaylord while he was coaching at Arizona, and the two have remained close ever since.

“I’ve known him since the eighth grade,” Gaylord said. “He gave me my first offer, and our relationship has been good ever since. I have that trust with him. Me and coach Richardson know each other really well.”

Head coach Jedd Fisch also helped convince Gaylord that Washington was the right fit.

“I like how he runs his program. Everything they do is about being a pro…. how they train, how they practice and how they play. He’s a very cool guy, and he’s all about his team and his business. Then he knows how to win too.”

Returning closer to home also factored into the decision.

Originally from Southern California before attending IMG Academy, Gaylord liked the opportunity to play in a familiar part of the country.

“I’m from the West Coast, so that was a factor,” he said. “Washington is similar, and it’s not very far away. That definitely helped a little, but my relationships with the coaches, how the program is run and the culture really were the big reasons I chose them.”