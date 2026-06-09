4-star CB Cristian Mbamarah commits to Northwestern

Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail cornerback Cristian Mbaramah is headed to the Big Ten.

After visits to Stanford and Duke, it was the trip to Northwestern in the middle that ultimately landed him.

Mbamarah committed to the Wildcats on Monday night.

“I’m going to Northwestern,” said Mbamarah.

And the visit swung the pendulum their way.

“I met all the coaches like coach Ross (Kolodziej), coach (LaMarcus) Hicks in person, coach (Maurice) Fleming and coach (David) Braun,” said Mbamarah. “All the conversations with these guys were highly valuable and I learned something from each coach.”

And the coaches were a big part of why he picked them.

“I think in particular coach Braun and coach Hicks are genuine down to earth guys,” said Mbamarah. “They are men who are honest and I respect that about them. But I can also see their drive and will to work all the time.”

In Mbamarah, the Wildcats land Rivals’ No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Colorado in 2027.

Mbamarah is a four-star by Rivals and ranks as the No. 39 cornerback nationally.